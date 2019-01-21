Watch again

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John briefed the media on Sunday's police involved shooting that left a 26-year-old Shepherd man dead.

Chief St. John identifies the deceased as Chance Mavity.

Chief St. John says that Mavity was known to police and was a registered violent offender in Missoula County.

Mavity was armed with a 9-millimeter semi automatic hand gun. 5 rounds were fired out of the 7 round magazine and no officers were hit.

Two Billings police officers were involved in this shooting. They were 36 year old Kodi Kaiser and 29 year old Brad Mansur. The two have a collective 18 years of experience in law enforcement.

"Both officers fired rounds from their department issue glock .40 caliber handgun. Investigations shows that Kaiser fired 15 rounds and Mansur fired 4," said St. John.

At approximately 1:55pm Sunday, officers responded to Northside Pawn located in the 2200 block of 1st Ave. N. in regards to some people trying to pawn stolen objects, two of which included firearms.

After officers confronted Mavity and the two other individuals he was with, a chase ensued around the area.

Once Mavity was at a standstill,

"Officer Kaiser saw something in Mavity's hand and ordered him to drop it. Mavity refused to comply, yelled profanities at Kaiser, raised the weapon and fired; narrowly missing officer Kaiser's head. Kaiser returned fire and maneuvered to cover. It is unknown who fired first," said St. John.

Despite being mortally wounded, Mavity refused to drop his weapon and continued to swear and yell despite Kaiser and Mansur's instruction to stop resisting.

"Officers secured Mavity, rendered aid until medical personnel arrived, and he ultimately died on the scene," said St. John.

Billings patrol officers do not wear body cams but video was recording within the patrol car. Audio was being picked up allowing investigators to hear the exchange while the officers were out of view of the camera.

The press conference was streamed on the KULR-8 Facebook page which you can find by clicking here.

Click for our previous story: Shepherd man killed in officer-involved shooting in downtown Billings