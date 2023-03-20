BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department held a press conference on Monday regarding a standoff on Saturday, leading to the arrest of Mary White Crane, a Billings resident.

This is the second standoff to last longer than 12 hours in Billings within the last five months.

Law enforcement from Yellowstone County, Gallatin County, and Lewis and Clark County provided assistance during the situation.

"All of our law enforcement were instrumental in taking care of the situation," said Rich St. John, Chief of the Billings Police Department.

"It would have been problematic to handle the situation without their help."

Billings Police responded to a call on Saturday early in the morning of a woman, later identified as White Crane, firing a weapon towards neighborhood homes on Birch Lane.

It was not until Saturday evening when after the Billings Fire Department used a hose to spray water into the residence, White Crane surrendered.

When Billings Police attempted to negotiate with White Crane earlier in the day, she fired a weapon towards the officers, striking one.

Officer Mike Yarina is recovering at a local hospital, after a bullet went through his ballistic armor vest, striking him in his abdomen.

Four Billings Police Officers are on administrative leave, which is standard procedure for officers involved in a shooting.

Chief St. John emphasized the investigation is ongoing.