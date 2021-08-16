BILLINGS - The Billings Police and Fire Departments spoke at the City Council work session Monday night, talking about improvements to their programs.

"Why would we pass a public safety mill levy if we don't have the jail space? And why would we hire more officers if they're going to write more tickets, and there's still concerns?" asked Council Member Pam Purinton.

"We would be remiss in our duty if we said, 'we can't put more people in the jail, so we can't put any more cops on.' That's wrong, and that's not what we're about, that's not what I am about," Billings Police Chief Rich St. John replied.

Billings City Council members brought up public concerns while Chief St. John stood before them.

He admitted the jail is overcrowded, with a record 544 inmates. But he still wants voters to pass a new public safety mill levy.

The chief was at the meeting to present how the department is being proactive, after recommendations came back from a center for public safety management study, paid for by the city.

"Full implementation of the body camera program, we are up and running with that right now," the chief said.

But without a new mill levy, the chief says he can't put more officers on the streets, and he claims the department has been shrinking.

"We are a victim of flattening the organization for years. And we are out of whack, and that's what CPSM recognized," he said.

Fire Chief Pepper Valdez was also at the meeting. He says, with a new public safety mill levy, upgrades could be made to the dispatch center and more personnel could be added.

"In conjunction with a priority dispatch with the MRT units, it could help lower our call volume for the fire department, as far as the EMS calls," Chief Valdez said.

He says the fire department could be more proactive with fire prevention if they had more staff.

"Essentially, we could go out and meet with the property owners of targeted hazards in our community," Chief Valdez said. "They can discuss and fix any compliance issues and also bring back valuable intelligence to us help us plan for those targeted hazards, if situations do arise," Chief Valdez said.

If voters pass the mill levy in November, it will raise property taxes by about $100 a year on a $200,000 home.

In total, it would add $7.1 million to spend on police, fire and code enforcement.