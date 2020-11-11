BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department has put its slick streets policy into effect.

The policy was enacted Wednesday afternoon due to poor road conditions. With falling temperatures and snowfall, Billings streets have become slick and icy.

The slick streets policy is nothing new for the City of Billings, but with the quick turn of the weather, drivers need time to get used to icy roads.

The slick streets policy is put into place once dispatch has reached a high call volume of crashes. Once the policy is in place police will only respond to accidents with injuries. If the cars can be moved and there are no injuries then they ask drivers to move to the side, exchange insurance and move on. If there appears to be more than $1,500 in damage the accident needs to be reported, but can be done so online.

Police say slowing down is the biggest thing. When you're turning at intersections or corners making sure you've slowed down enough to make that turn safely. Police also want to remind you that if you like to warm up your car in the morning, make sure your car is locked and secured to prevent theft.