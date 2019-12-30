BILLINGS, Mont. -- New Years is a time for resolutions or that magical new years kiss, but unfortunately, it's also a time where some run the risk of getting a DUI. Lieutenant Brandon Wooley of the Billings Police Department says there will be extra officers patrolling around Billings on New Years Eve.

"In addition to our regular staffing -- of roughly anywhere between 9 and 12 officers, we're going to have an additional 3 officers dedicated to traffic enforcement within the city directly related to the New Years," says Lieutenant Wooley.

He says even if you think you are okay after having a few drinks, it's still not worth the risk. The legal limit for blood alcohol content is .08, but Lieutenant Wooley says if you're driving recklessly and you have any alcohol in your system -- you can still get charged with a DUI.

"Drink responsibly; that's all we ask of anybody," Lt. Wooley continues, "and the consequences aren't worth risking trying to make it home. There's no reason in this day in age where you can't get a ride home from somebody you know -- or there's taxis, Lyft, Uber... there's lots of other ways that you can make it home easily and or safely. And the consequences just aren't worth it. You're looking at potential jail time, loss of license, fines, insurance rates going up. And those are just the low level consequences not to mention the high-level consequences of getting into an accident or hurting somebody or yourself."