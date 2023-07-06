The following is a press release from the Billings Police Department:

BILLINGS, Mont. - This release is regarding information on the future usage of social media platforms to provide information to the media and public about incidents responded to, and investigated by the Billings Police Department.

For several years the Billings Police Department has utilized Twitter as a way to put out real time information regarding incidents taking place within the community. As Twitter has evolved, most recently in the past few weeks, it is no longer serving as the best method to broadcast our messages. Currently the Billing Police Department’s Twitter page will be operational, but will not be utilized by the BPD commanders to post information.

The Billings Police Department is planning to provide access to the commanders within the department to the Billings Police Department Facebook page. For the time being this will be the platform where the release of information is posted and updated. Granting access to all required commanders may take several days, but a plan is in place should there be a need to get information to the public while we make this transition.

We will continue to monitor other and upcoming social media platforms as a way to provide information to the public in the best method possible