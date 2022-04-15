BILLINGS, Mont. -- The state of violent crime in Billings takes center stage in the police department's annual review of their 2021 report.

Billings Police Chief Rich St. John gave detailed information today on crime statistics from incidents in 2021 that happened within Billings city limits and the department's progress closing cases last year.

At the press conference police Chief St. John says that the department is operating more efficiently and even seeing fewer violent crimes.

The report includes detailed information on violent crime statistics within the city’s limits.

He says there was a 62 percent decrease in homicides between 2020 and 2021, and almost all acts of violence are between people who either have a relationship or who are acquainted in some way.

“Whatever their case may be, we have very ew, very very few random acts of violence which is good but still these numbers are unacceptable and we need to keep pushing on that but it is much improved, much improved over 2020.” Says Chief St. John

With a 62 percent decrease in homicides, over 360 weapons recovered, and 98 percent of all stolen cars recovered, there is much to be proud of but there is still work that needs to be done for Billing PD.