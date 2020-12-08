BILLINGS, Mont. - During a city council press conference Monday night Billings Police Chief Rich St. John asked council members to consider investing more resources into the Billings Police Department to improve public safety in Billings.

St. John pointed out violent crimes have increased by more than 100% in the past 12 years.

“Obviously, we have some significant problems with homicides, transient issues, all exacerbated by COVID-19,” St. John said.

Due to budget reasons, adding more officers to the force to combat crime rates is not an option right now. So, St. John made a list of equipment the department could use to improve public safety. He says the number one thing on his list is a new 3D laser scanner.

“Taking a piece of equipment with that capability and regenerating a crime scene in an hour or so as opposed to spending four, five, six hours out there processing and getting all this, and the whole goal is to be able to recreate that crime scene in a courtroom.”

St. John mentioned a few other items he prioritized, including new updated parts for their virtual simulator and continued support for their body cam program.

To St. John's delight the city council approved all $942,100 worth of equipment.

“We are in the process right now of getting all this equipment, lining up training. There are some pretty big ticket things there that are going to make an impact on how we do business.”

BPD will use some of those funds to invest into less lethal equipment, like tasers, giving officers the ability to de-escalate a situation with lesser force. St. John says he looks forward to the improvements these funds will bring to Billings law enforcement.

“I'm very appreciative of the council for their foresight and their willingness to give the police department these funds.”