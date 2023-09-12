BILLINGS, Mont.- With today being National Policewoman Day, the Billings Police Department (BPD) took to Facebook to give us a look back in history at the first female officer at the BPD.

When Dolores McClure started her job at the BPD, she had no idea she would become a policewoman.

Not only was she the first policewoman at the BPD, but she was also the first policewoman in the state.

As of now, BPD has a total of 15 female officers, two of whom are commanders, three in the investigations division, nine in patrol, and one Community Service Officer.

The BPD also went on to say that the female officers' work and commitment to the community and department is outstanding and they are proud to have them on their team.