BILLINGS, Mont. - As of June 1, the Billings Police Department (BPD) reports there are 19 officers on administrative leave, but they are assuring shift requirements are being filled around the clock.

“The community can be rest assured, we have the required number of officers that are on the street. We made those adjustments, and it’s short term, it’s for several weeks, and then those officers will be working their way back onto the street,” said Billings Police Department Administrative Lt. Matt Lennick.

According to Lt. Lennick, officers on leave from the May 23 and May 30 officer-involved shootings came from different shifts.

Scheduling is reportedly reviewed by police lieutenants, the patrol captain, and other commanders to determine which shifts would be short officers due to administrative leave, and arrangements have been made to fill those shifts.

To fill the revised schedule, some officers were removed from their specialty training for the time being BPD reported. Officers have also volunteered to work on their days off or to add five hours before or after their regular shift.

“Officers that are not normally on basic patrol or answering calls for service, are now going to be covering some of those spots,” Lt. Lennick explained.

Officers will still respond to emergency calls, but the department is asking for some patience with some calls deemed “low priority.”

“I think it speaks to everybody’s ability and their understanding of what our city needs, and what our department needs. I’m very proud of the officers, because in these situations, they’re the ones taking the brunt of having to be here extra and this constant need to be out on the street,” said Lt. Lennick.