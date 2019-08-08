BILLINGS, Mont -- A partnership has formed between Billings Police Department and Billings Fire to combat the active shooter threat that is looming across the nation. Both departments are undergoing a week of active shooter and rescue task force training at the Billings Career Center. Assistant Fire Chief Matt Hoppel says it is critical for all first responders to cooperate in a quickly evolving situation like this.

"Now we have to work together and we have to know what they're doing, how they're doing things so we can follow in right behind them, not get in their way, not compromise the situation and at the same time get treatment to the patients so it's vital that we train together and know what each other is doing," says Hoppel.

KULR-8 asked if this training was sparked in light of recent events, but Lieutenant Brandon Wooley says that it has been in the works for a while now. "Unfortunately, this day in age, this is something that we are here training for, but it is a reality of the society that we're living in now and I think it's important that our community knows that your law enforcement, your fire department, and your EMS services, the hospitals, everybody is trying to work together. If this lands in our community how can we handle it? We have to be trained and prepared for it. This is one of the first times that BPD and Billings Fire have been together and done extensive training as a team. Obviously we work together on the streets and stuff like that but this is the first time that we've really mainly focused and contributed such large resources to this type of training."

Lieutenant Wooley says if you find yourself as a bystander in an active shooter situation to always be aware of your surroundings. Secondly, he says you should follow the phrase Run-Hide-Fight. Try to run away first. If you can't get away, then try to hide. Try lock or barricade the doors so the shooter can't have access to you and others. As a last case scenario -- if you can't run or hide -- try to fight. Statistically, the moment that shooters are confronted by law enforcement or citizens in crossfire, active shooters can be stopped faster and there will be less potential for casualties.