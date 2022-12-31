Billings Police Department advises caution for New Year's Eve driving

BILLINGS, MT. - New Year's Eve is known as one of the deadliest holidays of the year, with people coming back from the celebration unaware they are not able to drive.

"We don't want anyone to start 2023 off with an arrest for impaired driving," said Lieutenant Matt Lennick of the Billings Police Department.

"That can cause a crash hurting yourself or others in the community."

According to Lieutenant Lennick, there have been 11 fatal car accidents in Billings this year.

Lieutenant Lennick also said there were an additional 15 car accidents that involved serious injuries.

According to the Safe Auto Insurance Company website, there are 71 percent more crashes involving alcohol or drugs in a persons system in-between New Year's Eve, and New Year's Day.

Lieutenant Lennick concluded in advising Billings residents to be responsible, and to have a safe weekend.

Northwestern Medicine provided tips for staying safe during New Year's Eve, which can be found here.