BILLINGS, Mont. - The public is invited to “Chat with the Chief” at the Billings Public Library on March 1.

Billings Police Chief, Rich St. John, will provide an update on the general status of the police department and answer questions from the public about the department and community issues at the public library on Tuesday, March 1 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

People are invited to come in person, and it will be streamed live on Facebook.