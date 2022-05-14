BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Police responded to a robbery on South 20th St. W early Saturday morning.
The suspect threatened an employee with a baseball bat, and left without any money according to the Billings Police Department.
An investigation is ongoing and the suspect is described as being a Hispanic or Native American man who was wearing all black.
Article was updated to reflect a correction in the address of the robbery from Sergeant Ben Milam, who says there was a typo in the Tweet from the Billings Police.