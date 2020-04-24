BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing Bozeman woman.

Aimee Kay Kurk, also known as Aimee Kay Reasoner or Aimee Barrows Crowe, is a 48-year-old white woman, 5’ 5” tall, 180 lbs, with red hair and hazel eyes. Aimee is from Bozeman but her last known contact was in Billings on March 14, according to police.

Anyone with information on Aimee's whereabouts are asked to call the Billings Police Department at (406) 657-8200.