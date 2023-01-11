Police lights - Vault

BILLINGS, Mont. - A man was arrested Wednesday for a sexual assault that happened at the end of December.

The Billings Police Department says the assault assault had a wide-reaching social media presence and involved a juvenile at Walmart on Dec. 30.

Detectives have been investigating the case since it was initially reported and on Wednesday, Tyson Garza, 39, was arrested for sexual intercourse without consent and unlawful restraint.



