THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. The Billings Police Department has requested a Missing and Endangered Person Advisory for Chad Badura, a 32-year-old white male. He is 6 foot 4, 200 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes. Chad was last seen wearing a yellow long sleeve Lakers shirt, with Tan shorts, and blue LA hat. Chad Badura is severely handicapped, has partial paralysis, has a traumatic brain injury, and needs medication which he does not have with him. Chad was last seen about 11:00AM at the North Park Basketball Court and has not been heard from since. There is no indication of which direction he may have gone. There is concern for Chads safety and wellbeing. If you have any information on Chad Badura please contact Billings Police Department at (406) 657-8200 or DIAL 911