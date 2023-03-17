BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings police are asking for help with a robbery Friday afternoon.

Around 3:42 pm, two men in their 30s reportedly stole a car in the 2900 block of Monad Rd., threatening the owner with a knife and hatchet.

The vehicle is a 2000 blue Ford Taurus with Montana plate 1-81110A.

If you locate the vehicle, you are asked to contact the Billings Police Department.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.