Billings, MT- The Billings Police Department have enlisted Community Service Officers to help lend a hand in the magic city.

Four Community Service Officers were enlisted in the department. They answer concerned community calls, process scenes and write reports.

C.S.O.'s are meant to support patrol officers and lighten the load for the police.

A load that continues to expand as the city does according to Public Relations Sergent for the Billings Police, Nate West.

"So, Billings is growing and with Billings growing our department is growing."

Sgt. West continued, "So, with anything, trying to make, kind of just going through the department and checking to see how we can make our department more efficient to better suit serve our community."

One of the new officers, Amanda Newell, has always dreamed of being a part of the service and believes that this new position will allow her to help many in Billings.

"I'm really looking forward to helping the officers that are out on the street I know that they have a high call volume, especially with the in progress or emergency calls. so, this will really free them up to get to those sooner."

Newell went on to explain how her job helps her community as well, "on the flip side it will also help us to minimize the wait time for residents to get an officer to other types of calls that we respond to, so they don't have to wait quiet as long."

The new officers have been training for nearly two weeks and to finish off their training they reenacted real life scenarios they will soon be facing. Like processing a crime scene, dusting and taking fingerprints, receiving a citizen's statement and writing a report.

B.P.D. plans to continue to recruit new C.S.O.'s in the future when they feel the city sees a need for them.