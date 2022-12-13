Billings, MT- What could be better than taking a dip into frigid Montana Winter Water?

Doing it for a great cause, the Law Enforcement Torch Run offers a unique opportunity for individuals or groups to support our local Special Olympic Montana Athletes by jumping into icy water with the Polar Plunge.

L.E.T.R. Polar Plunge Event Coordinator, Officer Gabriell DeNio explained the history of the plunge, and its huge significance in our communities, "Polar plunge started several years with a group of law enforcement that wanted to create an event, and they were like ' why not jump into a pool of ice-cold water?' Weve taken it that people have donating the pools, selling ice to go into the pools and creating teams. These teams aren't only law Enforcment they are businesses they are athletes. "

DeNio continued, "these athletes are so passionate, and they bring so much joy to the sports they participate in, and it bring joy to their families, so we are raising this money so they the athletes in the family don't have any out-of-pocket expenses, but to allow these athletes to participate in these sports.

Thats the reason we do it. I think some people just like jumping in the cold water, I mean its freezing for a reason, it's giving these athletes the ability to meet their goals."

DeNio also said that they were close to their goal of just shy of forty thousand dollars but have raised thirty thousand for athletes so far.

There are still several Polar Plunges to jump into Montana including Butte in January and Helena, Bozeman and Missoula in February.

You can apply to be part of the Plunge here.

And you can learn what participants where excited for at these years plunge in the video below: