BILLINGS, Mont - All day Saturday, plows were been out clearing streets with residents shoveling driveways, both trying to keep up with the heavy snowfall.

Plowers for Billings Public Works have had their hands full, according to Street Traffic Division Manager, Derick Miller, who says they have thrown everything they have at this storm.

Saturday morning Miller called in every available worker, who started salting and sanding the roads, then moved to applying liquid de-icers.

Miller says they have Plowers stick around heavily trafficked areas, like Zimmerman trail, to make sure those roads don't become too slick.

He would like to remind all drivers to drive slow and give their trucks enough room to clear the roads.

While this storm hit the Magic City pretty hard, Miller is confident things will start to look up soon.

"The temperatures are increasing, and so our game plan right now is to just keep guys on, plowing the roads, keep them clear. And our best guess is that by middle of next week the snow is going to be gone off the roads and it's gonna be good," said Miller.