BILLINGS - The Billings Police Department is currently searching for suspects in an alleged carjacking and theft.

According to a tweet from Billings PD, a robbery occured at 2007 Blue Creek Road near Casey's Corner. A man was punched and had his car and phone stolen by two unknown people.

The suspects fled south of Billings and according to Sgt. Gunther, the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.