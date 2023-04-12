UPDATE, APRIL 12:

Lt. Brandon Wooley with the Billings Police Department has identified the two robbery suspects.

Ian Levi Reyes, 29, has been charged with felony robbery.

Kirstyn Kelcie Enemyhunter, 20, has been charged with felony robbery and misdemeanor failure to appear

No further details on the incident have been released. We will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.

BILLINGS, MT- Between 6 & 7 PM at Ace Hardware in Billings Heights, a male and female assaulted a store employee and stole store merchandise.

After assaulting the employee, and leaving the store with stolen tools the suspects left in a car. Which was found after a brief pursuit.

Both parties were taken into custody and are being held at Yellowstone County Detention Facility for robbery.

This is a developing story.

Article originally published April 11, 2023.