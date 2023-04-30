UPDATE AT 10:00 AM:

The Billings Police Department (BPD) shared more information on a homicide Saturday night.

According to BPD, officers were initially dispatched to the carnival on 1st Ave. N for a group of juveniles telling others they had a firearm.

As officers were responding, dispatch received calls about a large group of juveniles, some wearing masks, running around the park and assaulting a victim who was trying to flee in a car, before reports were made of shots fired.

When officers arrived in the area, the majority of the juveniles involved were fleeing the scene.

The victim’s car was located in the parking lot and a 20-year-old man was pronounced deceased.

BPD Detectives were called in and are currently conducting the investigation. Detectives are currently still on the scene at the carnival as of Sunday morning.

A person of interest has been identified and located by officers.

Officers also attempted to locate as many witnesses and involved individuals as possible.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information that has not spoken to Officers yet is asked to contact dispatch at 406-657-8200.

