BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement are looking for a man who is a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

The Billings Police Department says Branden Kord Rockabove, 22, is wanted for escape and is considered by them to be a person of interest in a homicide investigation.

He is described as being six feet, one inch tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. His last known whereabouts were in Billings.

If you see Rockabove, you are told to not approach and call 9-1-1 immediately.

A reward is available for information leading to Rockabove's arrest.