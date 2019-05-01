Billings PD locates man involved in series of suspicious contacts with children

Lieutenant Brandon Wooley with Billings Police says the person of interest involved in series of suspicious contacts with children has been located and identified as a 73-year-old Billings resident. Detectives are investigating. No arrests have been made and there is no threat to public safety at this time.

The Billings Police Department (BPD) is requesting the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest involved in a series of suspicious contacts with children in public and outdoor areas.

The subject is described as an elderly white male in his 60’s, short grey-white hair, about 6 feet tall and 170 pounds. He was seen driving a black 1996-2002 Chevy Silverado, extended cab, short box with chrome side rails on bed, chrome trim on door handles, and unknown license plate.

On 04/18/19, at about 7:30 PM in the area of Antelope Trail West, the subject grabbed a four (4) year olds hand and tried to walk away. The child’s eleven (11) year old sibling intervened and the subject ran away.

On 04/19/19, at about 1:14 PM in the area of Optimist Park, the subject approached a five (5) year old and asked the child to go jogging with him. After the child said no, the subject ran around the park several times before leaving.

On 04/20/19, at about 4:57 PM in the area of Optimist Park, the subject grabbed a young child and tried to walk away. The mother intervened and the subject apologized claiming he thought the child was his grand kid.

Public safety is a priority.

Investigators are actively trying to identify and locate the subject.

Investigators would like to determine if there is criminal intent to the contacts or if the subject is suffering from Alzheimer’s, Dementia, or some type of mental illness. Please remain vigilant and do not leave your children unattended.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who may have had a similar contact with the subject that was not previously reported.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Investigations Division at 657-8473.

If you see or have contact with this subject, please call 911 right away.