BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Police Department is implementing a new program, partnering with the community to help solve investigations faster and more efficiently.
Billings PD implements new community involved program
- Travia Forte KULR 8 Reporter
-
- Updated
Essentially, if a crime happens in a neighborhood or near a business people in the area with surveillance footage Can turn it over to BPD for review and potentially use in a criminal investigation.
As part of the 'Eyes on the Block' program, whoever has filled out BPD's form will be contacted if they're in the area where a crime has occurred.
Officer Tony Nichols with the department says if a doorbell camera or something else like it captures anything useful, it's another resource police can use to make the Magic City's streets safer...
"The city is growing and we are getting some big city problems, a lot more crime, a lot more burglaries, stolen vehicles things like that and we thought well maybe this can be something that we can get implemented to see if we can find some of these people that are committing these crimes and maybe put a dent in the criminal activity that we have going on." Said Officer Nichols
Officer Nichols added, that BPD will not view security camera footage without permission and Residents are not required to give them the footage.
"We are going to give you a call, we are going to knock on your door -- we're going to say hey if you got video can we look at it and if it's got video with evidentiary value to us we're going to say hey can we either get it on a zip drive or a dvd or something like that. We want nothing to do with your IP address, we aren't going to hack into your system. We're not interested in that at all we are going to make sure we doing it the right way and we are going to tag those things into evidence." Officer Nichols said.
BPD hopes the rollout of the program strengthens their relationship with the community and makes Billings a better place to live for everyone.
Tags
Travia Forte
KULR 8 Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
KULR8 TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW IN YOUR INBOX.
GET A FREE HEADLINES EMAIL EVERY EVENING.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Local Weather
Weather Alert
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Bitter cold wind chills occurring. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, south central, and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Friday. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia are possible if precautions are not taken. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. &&
Currently in Billings
-12°
0° / -12°
11 PM
-12°
12 AM
-11°
1 AM
-11°
2 AM
-10°
3 AM
-12°
Most Popular
Articles
- Spun out semi-trucks blocking traffic on I-90 between Bozeman and Livingston
- One detained following armed robbery on King Ave. in Billings
- Disabled vehicle blocking one lane on I-90 eastbound between Billings and Hardin
- 19-Year-old deceased in single vehicle crash at Grand Ave. and 54th St. W.
- Spitz is now open in Billings
- Local animal rescue groups see influx of dogs from N. Cheyenne reservation
- Crash south of Crow Agency blocking one lane of I-90
- A Brief History of Sidney, Montana
- Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority holds fundraiser to reopen passenger rail along southern Montana
- 'We are reaching out:' Western Sugar Cooperative reacts to news of Sidney Sugars upcoming closure
Videos
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
More Video From This Section
-
- 1 min to consume
© Copyright 2023 KULR-8, 2045 Overland Ave Billings, MT | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
You don't have any notifications.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.