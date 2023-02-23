Billings PD implements new community involved program
Travia Forte KULR 8 Reporter

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Police Department is implementing a new program, partnering with the community to help solve investigations faster and more efficiently.

 
Essentially, if a crime happens in a neighborhood or near a business people in the area with surveillance footage Can turn it over to BPD for review and potentially use in a criminal investigation. 
 
As part of the 'Eyes on the Block' program, whoever has filled out BPD's form will be contacted if they're in the area where a crime has occurred.
 
Officer Tony Nichols with the department says if a doorbell camera or something else like it captures anything useful, it's another resource police can use to make the Magic City's streets safer...
 
"The city is growing and we are getting some big city problems, a lot more crime, a lot more burglaries, stolen vehicles things like that and we thought well maybe this can be something that we can get implemented to see if we can find some of these people that are committing these crimes and maybe put a dent in the criminal activity that we have going on." Said Officer Nichols   
 
Officer Nichols added, that BPD will not view security camera footage without permission and Residents are not​ required to give them the footage. 
 
"We are going to give you a call, we are going to knock on your door -- we're going to say hey if you got video can we look at it and if it's got video with evidentiary value to us we're going to say hey can we either get it on a zip drive or a dvd or something like that. We want nothing to do with your IP address, we aren't going to hack into your system. We're not interested in that at all we are going to make sure we doing it the right way and we are going to tag those things into evidence." Officer Nichols said. 
 
BPD hopes the rollout of the program strengthens their relationship with the community and makes Billings a better place to live for everyone.
 
 

