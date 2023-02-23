Billings PD implements new community involved program

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Police Department is implementing a new program, partnering with the community to help solve investigations faster and more efficiently.

Essentially, if a crime happens in a neighborhood or near a business people in the area with surveillance footage Can turn it over to BPD for review and potentially use in a criminal investigation.

As part of the 'Eyes on the Block' program, whoever has filled out BPD's form will be contacted if they're in the area where a crime has occurred.

Officer Tony Nichols with the department says if a doorbell camera or something else like it captures anything useful, it's another resource police can use to make the Magic City's streets safer...

"The city is growing and we are getting some big city problems, a lot more crime, a lot more burglaries, stolen vehicles things like that and we thought well maybe this can be something that we can get implemented to see if we can find some of these people that are committing these crimes and maybe put a dent in the criminal activity that we have going on." Said Officer Nichols

Officer Nichols added, that BPD will not view security camera footage without permission and Residents are not ​ required to give them the footage.