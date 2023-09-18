Billings, Mont. - The Billings Police Department located the vehicle associated with an arson case that occurred on Sunday, September 17.

At the time of the incident, according to the facebook post made by Billings PD, the rear of the vehicle in question was filled with pallets.

The vehicle is an early 90's Ford, described as either light brown or tan in color.

Lieutenant Lennick with Billings PD posted initially on Monday morning asking if the vehicle was observed, people should contact dispatch at 406-657-8200, but the post was updated at 11:37 AM that they are still in search for the people associated with the vehicle.

Any other information or tips can be given directly to School Resource Officer Boeckel at 406-281-5518.