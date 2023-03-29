BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Police Department’s 2022 Annual Report shows an increase in robberies and criminal homicides in the Magic City.

In 2022, Billings Detectives investigated 17 homicides, compared to the 9 in 2021. In the last 10 years however, detectives investigated the most homicides in 2020, with 22 reported that year.

Reported robberies saw a 10-year high in 2022, with 159 reported. Of the 159, 45% were committed using personal weapons and 21% used a firearm.

In addition, after seeing a sharp rise in weapons offenses in 2021, BPD reported a slight decrease in reports in 2022.

Drug offenses also saw a decrease in 2022, with 954 offenses reported.

The report shows that 2% of drug offenses were for the sale of dangerous drugs, with 21 offenses reported. Almost 90% of drug offenses were for criminal possession of dangerous drugs and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia.

Driving under the influence offenses hit a 10-year low in 2022, with 493 offenses reported.

BPD also shared data on traffic accidents, which listed the top three areas with the most accidents in 2022 as:

S 20th St. W/King Ave. W 24th St. W/Central Ave. Lake Elmo Dr./Main St.

The BPD Crash Investigation team, who are called out on every fatality accident and most accidents involving a serious injury, responded to 27 crashes in 2022.

Tasks the team perform include taking laser and hand measurements at the scene, securing and searching vehicles and cell phones and obtaining blood samples for toxicology.

According to the report, the Billings Police Department saw a slight increase in calls for services in 2022 compared to 2021, with the Downtown area having an increase in calls of about 9%.

Over all, officers made 3,603 physical arrests that resulted in 11,969 separate charges in 2022.

“Addressing these issues is not the sole responsibility of the police department and we continue collaboration with our local, state, and federal partners,” Billings Chief of Police, Rich St. John said. “Together, we have been addressing violent crime, drug dealing, human trafficking, and illegal possession of firearms. We will continue those efforts in order to keep our city safe.”

You can read the full 2022 Annual Report here.