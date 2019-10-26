Billings participates in 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Saturday, October 26, 2019 is the 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The Drug Enforcement Administration -- or DEA -- hosts this day twice per year to help people get rid of potentially dangerous or expired prescription drugs. This year, they are also accepting vaping devices and cartridges. Two locations in Billings were in operation -- one at the Elk Lodge and one at First Interstate Bank in the Heights.

Rimrock Director of Developemnt, Cathy Cullen, says their station is entirely volunteer-based.

"As you know -- drug epidemics, overdoses -- it's just so prevalent in our community and what we want to do is we want to give people a safe place that they can get rid of these prescriptions that they have in their cabinets or even just cold medicines, asprins, anything that they have so we can get it out the hands of people that don't need it," says Cullen. "It's so prevalent. You hear about people getting robbed and people breaking into their houses to get those prescription drugs so we just want people to be safe and we want to make sure that there's a great way that people can dispose of them and just get them off the streets."

Cullen says the disposal service is free and anonymous. In the DEA's last Drug Take Back Day, 468 tons of prescription drugs were turned in across the United States. More information can be found on this website: https://www.deadiversion.usdoj.gov/drug_disposal/takeback/.