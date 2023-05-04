BILLINGS, Mt: The Billings Park and Recs Department hosted their annual ceremonial Arbor Tree Day event at Centennial Park on Thursday.

This is the 40th year that Billings has celebrated being a designated 'Tree City.'



Therefore, Parks and Rec wanted to take the opportunity to highlight the natural beauty they bring to our city parks.

This year, the occasion also gave over 400 fourth grade students from across the Magic City the chance to learn more about tree planting and environmental conservation.

“Arbor Day is a big deal. We have over 10,000 trees in our parks, and we get the opportunity to involve some local students in planting some more. We got 16-17 education booths out here—environmental science, tree identification, soil health. These have been part of the program for the last ten years or so as we have engaged 4th graders in learning about environmental science in addition to being able to plant the trees," explained Jake Milliron, Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator at Billings Parks and Rec.