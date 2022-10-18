BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Parks and Rec Department recommended a design for the Multi-Generational Recreation Center.

The recommended design would include a 50-meter, 8-lane competition pool, basketball and volleyball courts, an ice rink, elevated track and more.

Billings Parks and Rec Director Mike Whitaker said the recreation center is needed.

"We're essentially running out of indoor space for activities," he said. "And it's not only square footage, it's the type of indoor spaces. Everyone knows there's not really an indoor pool for aquatics."

The estimated cost of the center is $98.7 million dollars.

The proposed location is next to Amend Park off of King Avenue.

"Through memberships, events, activities and regional competitions, it's estimated the center will see 74% in cost recovery," Victoria Hill with the City of Billings said.

Billings citizens voiced their opinions to Billings City Council regarding the rec center design:

"This facility is so beyond needed," Billings resident Dawn said. "I don't think I need to preach more to that choir. But I also need to make sure that it's clear, that there are several of us that live in the city. But, there are also others who live out of the city. This is a county and a regional and a Montana-level facility."

"It's something we need to draw county support for, as well as legislature support for," she continued. "Because, we, the citizens, hopefully don't have to fund the entire thing."

"To have it all in one-stop shopping is brilliant," Billings resident Heather said. "I've talked to many parents who said 'Wow, if my soccer kids and my swim kids and my basketball kids were all in one spot, that would be brilliant because I could actually work out myself while they're doing their project."

"I have not yet found a single person that said, 'I think this is a bad idea,'" she added.

Billings resident Kevin said he was a member of the original steering committee and CORE committee for the rec center.

"The May 23 meeting, there was a total project cost of $74.7 million," Kevin said.

He said one of the things the original CORE committee wanted was a 50-meter pool and two sheets of ice.

"Quickly, on the ice, it's a huge benefit," he added.

He pointed to Bozeman where they have two ice sheets that are scheduled out for most of the week.

"We need a couple of meetings every couple of weeks just to engage the community and get them involved in the process," he said. "I think we could do that. Somebody could chair a simple meeting every two weeks in the evening and just have groups come in and talk to us."

The next step is Billings City Council needs to decide if they want to adopt the plan presented by Billings Parks and Rec.

Funding for the center hasn't been determined, but according to Victoria Hill with the City of Billings, funding would likely include a combination of tax increment funding, donations and a mill levy request to voters.