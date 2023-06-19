BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Parks and Recreation Department is asking for a $142 million bond at City Council. The bond would include a rec center, as well as improvements to multiple parks and trails.

"Basically, the bond amount that we're looking at right now would be a ask of $142 million dollars," Director of Parks and Recreation for Billings Mike Pigg said. "Basically, that looks like $161- $164 for the average median house in Billings. I think $250,000 home value is what the median is."

If City Council approves the bond this summer, it will be presented to voters in November.

Pigg said the bond would include a lot of projects, including a community center, loop trail, pickle ball courts and picnic shelters at Castle Rock Park. The community center at North Park would be rebuilt into more usable space. He said North Park is also getting new restrooms and a new playground.

And South Park Pool would get rebuilt:

"That's over 100-year-old pool," he said. "We're still using it. That would get a brand-new facility: new pool, new pool house. With kind-of a community center there too, so we could hold rec programs there. And also, the neighborhood could use it as a community center."

Pioneer Park and Centennial Parks would also get new community centers.

Several trails would also be built, including the Stagecoach Trail next to Zimmerman.

The largest piece of the bond would go toward building a rec center adjacent to Amend Park. The rec center would include a competitive swimming pool, a recreational pool, ice, basketball courts, a work-out area and rental spaces.

He said improving parks and trails adds value to homes and the city, as well as improving public safety.

"It gets people outside- away from the TV, away from the phone, away from the computer games," he said. "We're actually out, playing frisbee, whatever that is. Utilizing the playgrounds, utilizing the splash pads. Using the picnic shelters. Having a picnic with your family and friends. But, then, as more and more people come to the park, you start to build that sense of community. And you get to know your neighbors from that park. When I was raised, there was always some other mom watching everything I did and I could never do anything wrong. Well, that's what we want to get back to."

"We realize it's a very big ask," he added. "It's not something we've taken lightly. But, the City of Billings hasn't developed a park since 1988. That's when they started Castle Rock Park. The population of Billings has doubled in that time. And we haven't built any community parks. We haven't even really finished the community parks we started. The last community park that we finished was Rose Park, and that was back in the 1960's."

More information about the bond presentation is available here and here.

You can attend Billings City Council at 5:30 at City Hall (220 N. 27th Street, Billings). You can also attend the meeting over Zoom.