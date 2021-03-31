Billings Parks and Rec announces busiest 1st quarter ever; registration for summer opens April 1

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Billings Parks and Recreation Department said they had the busiest first quarter ever by at least 25%. Registration for summer activities opens Thursday, April 1. They also announced opening dates for the swimming pools and other aquatic facilities.

Recreation Superintendent Kory Thomson of Billings Parks and Recreation said first quarter of this year was the busiest it's ever been by 25-30%.

"So, we're definitely going to be at least 25% higher than what we've normally seen," Thomson said. "Just in terms of people's interest in getting involved and kind of back to some sense of normalcy in terms of their activities."

Thomson added that some first quarter activities filled up completely.

"This first quarter, we filled our coed volleyball program and girls volleyball program," Thomson said. "We doubled our numbers over last year. There's just a real high interest level for what we're providing."

"That tells me we're headed for a busy summer," he added.

Billings Parks and Rec also has a new mobile app coming out April 1. The app will let people know of things like pool closures and schedule changes. You can look for it in the Apple App Store or Google Play.

Thomson said the city pools at Rose Park and South Park will open Wednesday, June 9. The wading pools will open June 14. The spray grounds will open Memorial Day Weekend.

Thomson added they are hiring staff right now for the summer programs. If you are interested in applying you can go here. To see the summer activity schedule, go here.