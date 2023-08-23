BILLINGS, Mont. - School District 2 recently forgave previous school lunch debt after a Billings parent advocated for members of the community to donate funds to help families undergoing food insecurity.

"It started as something I did on Facebook that just grew and grew," said Alexander Clark, a parent of two children who go to school in the SD2 District.

Clark said after his child was sent home without a full meal because of a negative school lunch account, he wanted to offer support for families struggling to pay for their children's lunches.

"It's a great thing he's doing," said Doctor Erwin Garcia, the Superintendent for SD2.

"I'm a parent, and I hate the idea of other families struggling to keep their children healthily fed. That's why for this incoming school year, the lunch debt has been cleared so those first few weeks, everyone will be able to enjoy a proper meal."

Clark began a Facebook page asking those who can to donate funds to him, so he can then donate to the Billings Education Foundation. That information can be found at Slay MT.