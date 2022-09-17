Billings Parade of Homes 2022 starts this weekend

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Home Builders Association, the H.B.A., Is hosting this year's Parade of Homes happening this weekend and next.

What better way to see the latest in-home design trends than the Billings Parade of Homes?

For the last 32 years, contractors, suppliers, and interior designers have been able to showcase the latest trends in the housing market.

This year, potential buyers can view eight different homes scattered across the Magic City. Some of which are able to be purchased. CEO of the H.B.A., Kimberly Welzenbach says there is something for everyone this year.

"Seventy percent of people that attend is looking for their own design ideas -- things to do with the interior of their own home and generally from a decoration standpoint -- others come that are looking for homes for sale or to get ideas on what they want to build -- they are also looking for specific builders if they see a design of style they like -- generally they will have a conversation with that builder." Says Kimberly.

Kimberly says most of what is seen inside of the home and the exterior can be purchased locally.

She adds, even with supply chain issues people aren't detoured from buying the latest styles for their homes.

For those who are hesitant to buy a home right now Damian Forrester, who is in the real-estate business, tells us, although a majority of the nation is seeing an increase in prices for the housing market, the average homes to buy and build in Montana are at a fairly moderate price.