Billings panel discusses connection between health and outdoors

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Health and business professionals gathered in Billings today to discuss the connection between health and happiness, and the outdoors.

Business for Montana's Outdoors organized the panel at the Red Oxx manufacturing building. Representatives from SCL Health, Billings Clinic, and Riverstone Health all spoke about how spending time outside can improve your health. Business professionals from Visit Billings, Business for Montana's Outdoors, and Buchanan Capital all spoke about how recreation boosts economic activity. Shawn Hinz, a VP at Riverstone Health, explains how being in nature can improve the public health of communities.

"It's that ecotherapy that really creates that synergy for people to be well," she says, "There's a lot of data that really supports the science of being outdoors and the benefits of not only physical activity but of mental health and wellbeing and so that foundational element is key to keeping the health of our communities."​

The panel also discussed the importance of the Land and Water Conservation Fund or LWCF. The fund supports many recreational activities in Montana and is supported by both Montana Senators -- Steve Daines and Jon Tester. The LWCF takes revenues from offshore oil and gas development and invests them into the conservation of public lands. All panelists agreed that proximity and access to the outdoors increases employee talent pool and quality of life.