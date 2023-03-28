BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings organizations are teaming up to screen the Murder in Bighorn documentary for free at the Babcock Theater April 15.

Organizers said in a Facebook post content experts, filmmakers and family members of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) will lead a discussion panel at the end of the documentary, moderated by Western Native Voice Deputy Director Ta'jin Perez.

The first 150 people in line for the movie will receive free soda and popcorn. Attendees may reserve tickets online.

This free event is not making a profit.

This free screening was made possible by:

-Four Points Press

-MMIP Billings L.L.C.

-Unspoken Words Podcast

-Billings Urban Indian Health and Wellness Center -Native American Development Corporation -Yellowstone County Area HT Task Force

-Friends of the Children – Eastern Montana Chapter -Snowbird Fund

-Montana Community Foundation

-Western Native Voice

-Northern Plains Resource Council

**Content warning**:

"Murder in Big Horn addresses difficult topics and may be challenging for some people to watch. Due to the heavy nature of the content, explicit discussion of murder, trafficking, criminal investigations, and the inclusion of autopsy images, we recommend that children are accompanied by an adult. Trauma resources and mental health support will be available during the screening."