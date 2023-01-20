BILLINGS, Mont. --Starting Friday the Montana Army National Guard is stationing multiple rescue aircraft at the Billings limited Army Aviation Support Facility near Billings Logan International Airport.

Six military aircraft will now call Billings home as the Montana Army National Guard seeks to improve their rescue response time in parts of eastern Montana.

Colonel Rob Oleson Director of Aviation for the Montana National Guard says, over the years more and more people have started spending time outdoors, which has led to more people needing to be rescued.

Colonel Oleson said previously, their helicopters were stationed in Helena, so when they were called for a rescue in eastern Montana, it took over about an hour and a half to get from Helena to Billings and that time can be precious in a life-or-death situation.

"You know quite often there's weather between Helena and Billings and we can't even get to Billings to support the emergency that are responding to, so strategically it puts us at a better spot to support the Eastern half of the state and the population of Montana." Colonel Oleson says.

Brigadier General James Wilkins Director of Joint Staff Of the Montana Army National Guard says having emergency response aircraft in Billings will make up for valuable time lost in rescue scenarios where resources would have otherwise been too far away.

“This just increases that presence and brings more capability and assets for the guard here and expands our capabilities across the state but it also allows us to be able to recruit and retain soldiers from this part of the state and the Billings area easier.” says Brigadier General Wilkins

Colonel Oleson hopes that having the aircrafts in Billings will also help increase recruitment and retentions of soldiers.

"The number one priority of the senior leadership of the Montana National Guard is recruiting retention and family programs and make sure we're taken care of, so we see this as a big step in doing that." Colonel Oleson says.