BILLINGS- The Billings North Pole is open for the season, December 1 through January 1.

Billings North Pole Builder Chris Troup said he started preparing in September. Then, he spent about 12 hours a day working on it in November.

"Last year's count was I believe over 140,000/ 150,000 lights," he said. "This year, I thought, we're going to go all out this year. I am going to put everything and anything I can into this display. I can guarantee you'll be amazed at how many more lights were able to go up in our display this year."

Troup said he's expanded the walkways this year and people can also come during the day, all to help with social distancing. The lights will be on between 5:30-10 p.m. seven days a week. The address is 4516 Stone Street, Billings.

So, why does Troup do it?

"For the joy, the happiness, what it brings to especially the children," he said.

Troup has created the lights display for 13 years now. When asked if he considered cancelling it this year, he said 'no.'

"I didn't think 'Should I do it?' I thought, "Should I go bigger? Should I make it bigger?'" Troup said.

Visitors are asked to wear masks and social distance.