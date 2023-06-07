Billings nonprofit, Angel Horses, destroyed following flooding

BILLINGS, MT- Last year the state of Montana saw severe flooding. This flood season is acting as a one, two-punch for many across the state.

Over the weekend many saw severe damage in the Billings area, one person who is dealing with the recovery is Jonnie Janowski from Angel Horses.

“I mean at 2:30 in the morning I woke up sensing something was bad,” Janowski said, “I live in an A-frame and I looked over the railing, I was in the loft, and I saw furniture floating.”

The mission of her nonprofit organization is to help those with Alzheimer’s, at-risk youth, and special needs kids through horse therapy.

“I looked at the back door and it literally was lake Elmo all around my house,” Janowski said.

She says her organization is pretty close to complete and total loss.

Janowski explained, early in the morning neighbors came to help get her from her home and ultimately rescue her horses.

“My horses were belly deep in water,” Janowski said, “and these are all rescue horses that are suffering anyways, and now they’re panicked.”

The flood waters have gone down and the horses are in better condition now, but the house, and entities of the nonprofit organization have been destroyed.

“It left horrendous devastation and ripped our place apart,” Janowski said, “it literally gutted the house, my office, appliances, the tractor anything you need to run a business- wiped out.”

She adds that their arena was also destroyed and outbuildings on the property have been flipped as well.

Janowski says those early morning hours on Saturday were a war that she and her friends were fighting.

“It was insane,” Janowski said.

Immediately the community stepped up for her.

“People have been praying for us, God bless them,” Janowski said.

She says she has received dozens of in-kind donations as well.

The damage is in the thousands of dollars range. She believes it's going to be about $100,000 to repair everything, but that number could change.

She asked that donations being made on her website.