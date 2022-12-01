The love for a western hat is as old as the American West itself. it was a necessity for settlers, ranchers and farmers who tried to tame the Western Plains.

For business owner and hat maker, Darren Hackey, it's a tradition he's honored to continue.

"I love hats because they tell your story," said Hackey. "They have that unique ability to tell you something about somebody without saying a word. Hats are one of those things that there heirlooms that you remember that hat that your grandfather wore. The hat that your grandmother wore."

It's the experience of getting fitted for that hat, that he has such fond memories of.

Darren spent years in school for physical therapy. On the side, he also performed music to scratch his creative itch.

"When Covid hit, I wasn't playing a lot of music and I needed a creative outlet and I love hats. And I just asked myself, how do they make those?"

Darren hit the Internet to find out how a true western hat is made.

"It's a very guarded trade," he said laughing. "It's a historic trade...the secrets are not shared. So I just decided I would apprentice and I've apprenticed with a couple hat makers with over 40 years of experience."

Darren opened his store, D. James in downtown Billings. His goal is to manufacture legacy hats. The kind of hat you can pass down to the next generation.

"The quality material that we use are top of the line. From the sweatbands to the felts that we use to make these. And then...everything we do is done by hand."

You can schedule an appointment with Darren by visiting his website, here.