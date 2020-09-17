BILLINGS, Mont. - In the past six days alone, South 28th Street in Billings has seen three acts of violent crime.

"You know, we're so used to gun shots around here that we really don't even pay attention to it," one neighbor said. "I mean, we saw all the cop cars and squad cars go down the street and we can see them from the porch but you know its just violence with the drugs and stuff here. You know it's just all the time."

Shots were fired during a robbery on the 300th block of South 28th Street on September 11, 2020. Five days later on September 16, officers arrested two people after a shooting on South 28th Street and 8th Avenue South. Around 3:00 that same morning, a woman was stabbed multiple times just a few blocks away.

Jim Ronquillo lives on this street. He says the key to cracking down on crime is if you see something, say something.

"If you got the eyes on what people are doing, don't be scared to turn it in," he said. "There's a lot of things happening out there that people see after midnight and people say, 'Oh, that's all right, leave them alone.' Well they should report something. If it looks suspicious, report it."

According to the 2019 Billings Crime Statistics Report, Zone B2 which includes South 28th Street sees about twice as many calls as any other zone.