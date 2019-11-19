KULR (Billings) -- A Billings native is sworn in by Senator Steve Daines November 19, 2019 to serve as a Senior Advisor at NASA. Mike Gold, a graduate of Billings Senior High, will oversee the Office of International and Interagency Affairs and Office of the General Council at NASA.

The former Bronc was also a member of the Montana State Department of Commerce before transitioning to his new role at NASA. According to Senator Daines' Office, this is a very important role where he would advise NASA administrators on a number of top priorities such as commercialization in low earth orbit and expanding the space economy to the moon.

Gold's family, friends, and colleagues gathered into Senator Daines' office for the swearing in.