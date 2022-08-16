Billings nationally recognized by Stars and Stripes National Museum and Library

BILLINGS, Mont. -- Today was a proud day for the Magic City. The Stars and Stripes National Museum/Library and Learning Center announced the City of Billings as one of the 2022 recipients of their National Outreach Campaign.

Billings was among 30 selected cities and up to 20 communities around the nation to receive this recognition this year to acknowledge the city's ongoing dedication and commitment towards working with different religions, organizations, and communities. We talked to the mayor about what this means for the city.

“Billings is the best place to live in our part of the country. I think we can use that to tell our story around the country,” said Mayor Bill Cole while expressing his happiness over receiving the national recognition.