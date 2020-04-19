KULR (Billings)- Ron Garritson is a Billings musician who's taken it upon himself to ease the minds of those stressed out amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He's jamming, doing what *he* does best, just on his porch instead of a local establishment like he's used to.

KULR-8 has been highlighting the helpers throughout this pandemic and Ron is joining that prestigious group by doing what *Montanans* do best, being there for one another, all by the smooth sounds of his strings.

From near and far, and even in their car, Ron gives spectators the chance to escape into the world of music.

Long before he led the Little Elk band, Ron was a drummer in high school. His friends were guitarists though, and he learned from them. And thus, his career as a guitarist began.

With local bars closed, Ron's gigs he's had around town with his band have been cancelled. He's been unable to get in those reps.

Playing for his community though, has given him that relief.

"I think it's good therapy for myself just to play even if nobody comes and listens to me. But I'm glad they do." says Ron.

"It's nice to hear live music again. He's good and it's just nice, it's something to bring up the spirit," says listeners Josh and Cydney.

"It's important to me, but I think it's more important to them, the people that come to listen because it gives them a break. It gives them an escape from their homes, you know, to get out and socialize without getting to close. That's what is important to me, it's all about them, not me," says Ron.