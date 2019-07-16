The Billings Chamber of Commerce is hosting several forums in the coming weeks to help the people of Billings get to know the men and women running for open city council seats this September.

All of the forums are one hour long from 8:00 - 9:00 a.m.

Event Calendar:

July 17 - Ward 2: Castlerock Community Room - 1551 Nottingham Way Place.

July 24th - Ward 3: Bitterroot Sip and Paint - 1238 Central Ave.

July 30th - Ward 4: Highgate Senior Living - 3980 Parkhill Drive

Aug 7th - Ward 5: Billings Association of Realtors - 2021 Overland Ave.

Aug 15th - Ward 1: First Montana Title - 2737 Montana Ave.

The Municipal Primary is September 10th for Wards 1, 2, 4, & 5. There will not be a primary for Ward 3.

Ballots will be mailed August 23rd.

The Township of Broadview and City of Laurel will also hold Municipal Primary's that day.

The Municipal General Election is Tuesday, November 5th.

To check your registration information, please visit the Yellowstone County Elections Office's website.