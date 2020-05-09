BILLINGS, Mont. - Destination riders hosted their 16th annual Blessing of the Bikes service outside of East Gate Wesleyan church Saturday evening.

Pastor Dan Robertson says the event is a chance to pray for people to have a safe riding season.

Christian Motorcyclist Association and Set Free Ministries are just a couple of the organizations attending the event.

The service started with music, prayers, a short sermon, then ended by blessing individuals and their bikes.

Robertson says it's important to remind people to be cautious as they start riding again.

"Hopefully it's an encouragement to people to ride in a careful manner, you need to do what you need to do to be safe, angels aren't going to protect you if you're being foolish, but most riders are responsible and they're careful.", said Robertson.

Not only do bikers need to be careful of how they ride, but people driving cars also need to be aware of motorcyclists on the road.

Robertson says it's not easy to see or hear every motorcycle, so it's important to look twice and look again.

Robertson asks people to drive safe and to be respectful as bikers and cyclists hit the road.