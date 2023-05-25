BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings middle school history teacher helped his students send over 15,000 letters, and over 10,000 packages, to servicemen and servicewomen over the last 22 years.

Hunter Jones is retiring this year. He teaches history at Will James Middle School. He first started sending letters and packages to soldiers after 9/11.

"After 9/11, every American knew that war was coming," Jones said. "Here in Montana, I soon realized, in my classrooms, I would ask, 'Anybody have family members in the military?' Almost everybody's hand went up."

"I formed a group at 'Will James Soldier Support,'" he added. "We started sending letters, packages, cards they would make. And I started fundraising. Every time we could do anything, we would start shipping over boxes."

In the last 22 years, Jones estimates they've sent over 15,000 letters and over 10,000 boxes.

NonStop Local asked students how many packages they've sent this year.

"We've probably packaged about 400 I would say," Eighth grader Sage Fuqua said.

"I really like doing it because I feel like I get to bring a piece of home to all them," Eighth grader Marisal Richards said. "So, they can experience home when they're not home."

"I'm really glad that Mr. Jones honors all the veterans and all the people in the military," Eighth grader Raina Fuqua said. "I think it's really nice. And I think a lot of people are grateful for it."

Jones said the servicemen and servicewomen often respond. He's received 21 flags and other memorabilia, including a metal someone brought to his house.

"It's a freedom metal that was given me from an Alaska unit," Jones said. "A guy just came up to my house and gave me this. Cause I had been sending things. It was a cousin or something from Montana."

After Jones retires this year, he says he plans to start a nonprofit and keep sending packages and letters to soldiers.