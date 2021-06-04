Billings middle school rallies around custodian with cancer

BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings middle school is rallying around a school custodian with breast cancer.

Ben Steele Middle School teacher Kim Lane said she has worked with custodian Kim Cable since the school opened four years ago.

"Over those four years, I've gotten to know her really well and she's just a wonderful person," Lane said of Cable.

Lane found out Cable had breast cancer about a month ago.

"With the year being so challenging already, it's just a bummer of a way to end it," Lane said. "But, she's maintaining a great sense of positivity. She's a very strong woman."

She organized a Go Fund Me for Cable to help with medical expenses. The fundraiser has generated $3,450 at the time of this story.

Of Cable, Lane said:

"She's strong. She tells you like it is. She's kind. She's thoughtful. She's a great friend. Yeah, she's a wonderful person."